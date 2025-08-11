Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $66,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 914,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 69.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,678,000 after purchasing an additional 316,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 36.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 260.61%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

