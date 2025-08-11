Swiss National Bank Has $70.17 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $70,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total value of $1,894,677.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,374.26. The trade was a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.20. The trade was a 60.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,352 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $593.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies



Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

