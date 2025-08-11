Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $47,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $498.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.83. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $523.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.