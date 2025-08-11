Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Invitation Home worth $57,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invitation Home by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 306,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invitation Home by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Invitation Home Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Invitation Home’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

