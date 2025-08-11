Swiss National Bank Buys 22,800 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $55,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total transaction of $6,033,207.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. The trade was a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.89, for a total transaction of $36,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,550,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,332,686.90. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $269.70 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,037.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 241.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.39 and its 200-day moving average is $242.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

