Swiss National Bank Buys 121,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,800 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank's holdings in Natera were worth $50,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,393,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Natera by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in Natera by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,222,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,534,000 after acquiring an additional 82,488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 945,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,674,000 after acquiring an additional 169,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 943,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of Natera stock opened at $151.95 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $471,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,922,509.35. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,542. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

