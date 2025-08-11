Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $111.76 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.