STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $63,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 35,759.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after purchasing an additional 409,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $243.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.81. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.