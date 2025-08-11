Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This trade represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.37. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

