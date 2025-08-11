Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 11,060 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp raised its position in Intel by 5.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $538,430,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Intel by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 25,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

