Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,741.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $393,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,555.66. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,861,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,089,686.10. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,622 shares of company stock valued at $18,062,900. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $72.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

