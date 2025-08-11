Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $813,000 in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,793,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 92,199 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 623,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,176,000 after acquiring an additional 516,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $62.23 on Monday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

