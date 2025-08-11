Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,499,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,677,000 after buying an additional 270,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

