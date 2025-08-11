Spectral AI (MDAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Spectral AI to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

Shares of MDAI opened at $2.44 on Monday. Spectral AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectral AI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectral AI stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Spectral AI worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectral AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

