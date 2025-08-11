SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

