SouthState Corp Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 450.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $1,211.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,095.21. The company has a market cap of $514.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $622.99 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

