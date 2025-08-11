SouthState Corp Acquires 18,301 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 21,786.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,609 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $61.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

