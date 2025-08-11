Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sound Point Meridian Capital to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.48 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SPMC opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,600.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

