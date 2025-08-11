Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,390,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 137,906 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,361,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,192,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,114,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,177,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 770.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 91.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.