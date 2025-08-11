Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.1250.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,827,000 after buying an additional 403,010 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $37,249,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,338,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 116.7% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 525,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,102,000 after buying an additional 282,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,622,000.
Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%
SLAB stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.48.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
