Shade Tree Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Shade Tree Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cvfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

