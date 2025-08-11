Shade Tree Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Shade Tree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 0.5% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 65.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 98.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 52,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

