Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 27th

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.
Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
Sensata Technologies Price Performance
ST opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.