Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 27th

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

ST opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

