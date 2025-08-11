Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 752.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,337.40. This trade represents a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 139,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,074.75. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.15 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $103.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIGI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

