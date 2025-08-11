Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,861,000 after buying an additional 5,986,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,102,000 after buying an additional 16,247,258 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,029,000 after buying an additional 835,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.71 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.