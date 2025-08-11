Savvy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $454.12 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.20 and its 200 day moving average is $427.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

