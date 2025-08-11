Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,681 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,340,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 625,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE opened at $34.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.