Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $49,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,797,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $571.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

