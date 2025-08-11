Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,757 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of RXO worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,224 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 1,728.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 251.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $14.57 on Monday. Rxo Inc has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.68.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

