Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,331,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 53.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 2,899.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 303,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,457 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rubrik from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

RBRK opened at $87.39 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $786,395.61. Following the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,115.42. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $309,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 518,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,828,240.15. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,547 shares of company stock valued at $103,010,329. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

