Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.98) to GBX 1,245 ($16.74) in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

RR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 ($13.44) to GBX 1,220 ($16.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 976.20 ($13.12).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RR opened at GBX 1,071.50 ($14.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 955.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 805.55. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20 ($7.22).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 15.74 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Strank purchased 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.75) per share, with a total value of £24,795.38 ($33,336.08). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt purchased 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,102.50 ($1,482.25). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,555 and have sold 27,122 shares valued at $25,316,993. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

