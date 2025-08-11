Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) to Issue $2.27 Interim Dividend

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 31st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 2.268 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz acquired 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$103.80 ($67.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,858.82 ($26,051.51). Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.