Reviewing Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Weir Group and Chiyoda are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weir Group and Chiyoda”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weir Group $3.20 billion N/A $398.96 million N/A N/A Chiyoda $3.00 billion 0.17 $178.11 million $0.29 6.72

Profitability

Weir Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda.

This table compares Weir Group and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weir Group N/A N/A N/A Chiyoda 6.83% 147.56% 6.61%

Risk and Volatility

Weir Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weir Group and Chiyoda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weir Group 0 2 1 2 3.00 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Weir Group beats Chiyoda on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, All-Cast, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Carbide Plus, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, EverSharp, GEHO, GeoVor, Infinity, Isogate, Kwik-Lok, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Loadmaster, MaxTemp, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Posilok, Production Master, ProFill, Sand,aster, Super V, SV2, Synertrex, TopLock, Trio, UltraEdge, Ultrlok, Uni-Lok, Vulco, Warman, and Whisler Plus brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

