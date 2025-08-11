Reviewing Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trident Digital Tech and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Digital Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Appian 1 4 1 0 2.00

Appian has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Trident Digital Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Digital Tech $465,435.00 151.16 N/A N/A N/A Appian $617.02 million 3.50 -$92.26 million ($0.23) -126.48

This table compares Trident Digital Tech and Appian”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trident Digital Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Appian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Appian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trident Digital Tech and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Digital Tech N/A N/A N/A Appian -2.62% N/A -2.88%

Summary

Appian beats Trident Digital Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Digital Tech

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes. The company also offers professional and customer support services. It serves to financial services, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Appian Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

