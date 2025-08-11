Reviewing Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northrim BanCorp and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northrim BanCorp currently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Northrim BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northrim BanCorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 20.11% 16.35% 1.45% United Security Bancshares 17.07% 8.43% 0.92%

Dividends

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and United Security Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $195.96 million 2.33 $36.97 million $7.99 10.34 United Security Bancshares $65.46 million 2.34 $14.78 million $0.66 13.30

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats United Security Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

