Reviewing Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Nebius Group has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nebius Group and HeartCore Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $249.30 million 65.04 -$641.40 million ($0.57) -120.67 HeartCore Enterprises $28.95 million 0.39 -$1.48 million ($0.14) -3.45

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nebius Group. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nebius Group and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 5 2 3.29 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nebius Group presently has a consensus price target of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Nebius Group and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group N/A -0.58% -0.50% HeartCore Enterprises -11.18% 76.78% 23.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nebius Group beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

