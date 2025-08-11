Reviewing GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) & Ascendant Solutions (OTCMKTS:MYDP)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and Ascendant Solutions (OTCMKTS:MYDP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GeneDx and Ascendant Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ascendant Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

GeneDx presently has a consensus price target of $101.6250, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given GeneDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Ascendant Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $362.32 million 8.28 -$52.29 million $0.05 2,102.60 Ascendant Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GeneDx and Ascendant Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascendant Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Ascendant Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx 0.39% 16.51% 9.35% Ascendant Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Ascendant Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeneDx beats Ascendant Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ascendant Solutions

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

