Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 8th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and MercadoLibre are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, own, operate or finance property assets—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial and specialty real estate. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to rental income, property-value appreciation and related market dynamics without directly purchasing physical property. Some of the most common real estate stocks are issued by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which are legally required to distribute a large portion of their income as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,585,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,572,594. The firm has a market cap of $342.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,444,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,343.33. 162,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,441.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,238.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

