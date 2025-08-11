RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) COO Sells $19,631,243.25 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 48,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.75, for a total transaction of $19,631,243.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,759,218.50. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE RBC opened at $398.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.94. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $272.50 and a 12 month high of $416.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBC Bearings

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 50.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.