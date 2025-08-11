Q2 EPS Estimates for Thermon Group Boosted by William Blair

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Thermon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Thermon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thermon Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Thermon Group Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of THR stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $795.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

