Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
PYXS stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday, May 19th.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
