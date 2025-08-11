Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

PYXS stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYXS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pyxis Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday, May 19th.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

