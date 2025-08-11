PUTNAM MANAGED (NYSE:PMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PUTNAM MANAGED (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

PUTNAM MANAGED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $5.85 on Monday. PUTNAM MANAGED has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

About PUTNAM MANAGED

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

