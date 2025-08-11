Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 401,035 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,751,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,118,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,888,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 443,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $58.64 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

