Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Pure Cycle Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.
