Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 187,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

