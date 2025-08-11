Promising Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – August 8th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, and Cisco Systems are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, maintain and operate large‐scale physical systems such as transportation networks (roads, airports, railways), utilities (water, electricity, gas) and telecommunications infrastructure. They typically generate steady cash flows and dividends because their assets provide essential services with long operating lifespans. Investors often view them as defensive holdings that can offer inflation protection and income stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.70. 95,076,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,094,875. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.78 on Friday, hitting $201.30. 29,174,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,860,418. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $305.01. 8,206,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,503,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.37.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.15. 7,059,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,612,281. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.21. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. 21,075,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,171,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

