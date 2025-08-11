Promising Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – August 10th

Flutter Entertainment, Arista Networks, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are equity shares of companies that create, produce, distribute or monetize content and experiences—ranging from movie studios, television and music labels to streaming platforms, video-game developers and live-event promoters. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to consumer-driven trends and technological innovations in entertainment, but also face volatility tied to hit-driven revenues, shifting tastes and competitive or regulatory pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $24.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,318,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,824. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $183.18 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.31.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.15. 9,762,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029,182. The company has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $9.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.37. 5,617,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,752. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $141.34 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

