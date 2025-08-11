PLBY Group (PLBY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 1,460.70% and a negative net margin of 71.91%. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.51. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,346,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,801.45. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PLBY Group worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLBY Group

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.