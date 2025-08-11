PLBY Group (PLBY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 1,460.70% and a negative net margin of 71.91%. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PLBY Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.51. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PLBY Group worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
