Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PINS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $35.19 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock valued at $51,602,943. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 94,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

