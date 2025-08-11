PCG Asset Management LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PCG Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 258,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

VEU opened at $68.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

