Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 57,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $6,997,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $4,088,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $387.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

